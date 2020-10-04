Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 02:49 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the launch of Ducati's BS6-compliant Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro motorbikes in India on September 22, the former has started making its way to dealerships.
As for the highlights, the two motorbikes have a retro-inspired naked look, an LED headlamp, dual exhausts, and fresh livery. They also share a 1,100cc air-cooled, L-Twin engine.
Here are more details.
Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro offer a naked-street look, featuring a rounded headlamp, a sloping fuel tank, and twin exhausts.
The motorbikes pack a full-LED headlight and a digital instrument console.
The Sport Pro variant is differentiated by a matte black paint job, a low-set handlebar, a tan brown seat, bar-end mirrors, and an '1100' logo on the fuel tank.
Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro are powered by a BS6-compliant, 1,100cc, L-Twin engine that generates 86hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), ride-by-wire throttle, and Bosch cornering ABS. They also get three riding modes.
The suspension duties on the former are handled by Marzocchi forks on the front and a Kayaba mono-shock unit on the rear, while the latter gets an Öhlins-sourced setup.
In India, the BS6-compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO motorbike carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.95 lakh while the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro costs Rs. 13.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom India).
