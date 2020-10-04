Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis will unveil its GV70 SUV in the coming months. In the latest development, the brand has revealed images of a camouflaged mule of the upcoming vehicle. As per the images, it will have a sporty look featuring quad-LED lighting clusters, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Also, it will feature the powertrains of the fourth-generation Tucson. Here are more details.

Exteriors Genesis GV70: At a glance

The Genesis GV70 will borrow the design cues from the flagship GV80, and exhibit a coupé-like profile, featuring a huge hexagonal grille, large air dams, and a quad-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section will be characterized by a bumper with an inset diffuser, and twin exhaust pipes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known regarding the interiors of the Genesis GV70. However, it should have a spacious cabin with adjustable leather seats and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV should pack a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features including multiple airbags should be present.

Engine Power and performance

The GV70 should borrow the powertrain of Tucson, which is available in four options. There is a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 180hp/265Nm, 2.5-liter petrol engine making 190hp/247Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine creating 186hp/417Nm. The hybrid powertrain pairs the turbo-petrol mill with an electric motor for an output of 230hp/350Nm. The engines come mated to a 7-speed DCT/8-speed automatic gearbox and HTRAC all-wheel-drive system.

Information What about the pricing?