Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the next-generation model of its Ninja 400 motorbike for the international markets. The premium two-wheeler comes in three color combinations- black & grey with lime green graphics, red with subtle white designs, and teal blue paired with silver graphics. It packs a Euro 5-compliant 399cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400: At a glance

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 sits on a trellis, high-tensile steel frame, and offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a split headlamp setup, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Moreover, it rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 173kg and a 14-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 399cc, parallel-twin engine which makes a maximum power of 48.32hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 38Nm at 8,000rpm. The mill is mated to a manual 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front, and a gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?