For most car buyers in India, fuel-efficiency is one of the most important parameters when it comes to making a purchase. Thankfully, in the BS6 era, carmakers from across the globe are introducing their latest fuel-efficient models, which give customers a bang for the buck. From Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 to Renault KWID, there is something for everyone. Take a look!

Car #1 Datsun redi-GO: Price starts at Rs. 2.86 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO has a maximum fuel-efficiency of 22km/liter. The car comes with a chrome-surrounded grille, a revised front bumper with L-shaped LED DRLs, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console and a driver's airbag. It gets two BS6-compliant petrol engines- a 799cc mill that makes 53hp/72Nm, and a 1.0-liter model generating 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Price begins at Rs. 2.94 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 delivers a mileage of 22.05km/liter. The hatchback has a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, and angular headlamps. The car gets a dual-tone 5-seater cabin, with fabric upholstery, touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. It is powered by a 796cc petrol engine that generates 47hp/69Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Car #3 Renault KWID: Priced upwards of Rs. 2.99 lakh

Renault KWID's 800cc engine, and 1.0-liter version, deliver a mileage of 25km/liter, and 23km/liter, respectively. The car has a compact design with a cascading grille, bumper-mounted headlights, and sporty wheels. It gets a dual-tone cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system and dual front airbags for safety. There are two BS6 petrol engine options- a 799cc mill making 53hp/72Nm, and a 999cc motor generating 67hp/91Nm.

Car #4 Tata Tiago: Costs upwards of Rs. 4.69 lakh