Tata Motors is planning to launch its HBX micro-SUV in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy images, the vehicle will sport a tri-arrow front grille, a split headlight setup, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Here are more details.

The Tata HBX will be based on the 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' (ALFA) platform. It shall offer an eye-catching look, featuring a tri-arrow grille, a huge faux skid plate, a muscular bonnet, a split headlight setup with LED DRLs, and rounded fog lamps. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.

Under the hood, the Tata HBX should run a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor should come mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The Tata HBX is likely to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with square-shaped AC vents, an engine-start-stop button, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. For the safety of passengers, the SUV will come with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a reversing camera. It will pack a 7-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

