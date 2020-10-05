Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 01:31 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors is planning to launch its HBX micro-SUV in India by early-2021.
In the latest development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads.
As per the spy images, the vehicle will sport a tri-arrow front grille, a split headlight setup, and dual-tone alloy wheels.
Here are more details.
The Tata HBX will be based on the 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' (ALFA) platform. It shall offer an eye-catching look, featuring a tri-arrow grille, a huge faux skid plate, a muscular bonnet, a split headlight setup with LED DRLs, and rounded fog lamps.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.
Under the hood, the Tata HBX should run a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor should come mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Tata HBX is likely to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with square-shaped AC vents, an engine-start-stop button, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
For the safety of passengers, the SUV will come with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a reversing camera.
It will pack a 7-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Tata HBX should make its way to India by early-2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the micro-SUV is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 5-8 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go against Renault KWID, and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
