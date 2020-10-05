MG Motor is planning to launch the facelifted model of its Hector SUV in India, by early next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming vehicle sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads. According to the spy images, the car will get a new mesh grille, refreshed alloy wheels, and a black & chrome strip connecting the taillights.

Exteriors MG Hector (facelift): At a glance

The MG Hector (facelift) will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a front grille with a mesh pattern, a wide air vent, a muscular bonnet, silver-finished skid plates, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Hector (facelift) will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, with a sunroof, adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a tire pressure monitor, and a rear-view camera will be present for passengers' safety. The SUV will house a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto.

Engine Power and performance

MG Hector (facelift) should borrow the powertrains of the current-generation model which has three BS6-compliant options- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol mills generate 141hp of power and 250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the diesel motor makes 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?