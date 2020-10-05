Jaguar Land Rover is planning to launch its I-Pace electric SUV in India by the end of this year. In the latest development, the company has revealed the variant details of the upcoming vehicle on its website. As for the highlights, it will come in three trims- S, SE, and HSE; 12 colors; and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jaguar I-Pace: At a glance

The Jaguar I-Pace will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb patterns, a wide central air vent, and sleek Matrix LED headlights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It will have a length of 4,682mm, and a wheelbase of 2,990mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Jaguar I-Pace will have a spacious cabin, an 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, an 825W Meridian 3D surround sound system, animated directional indicators, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV will pack a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. All standard safety features including multiple airbags, and a 3D surround camera, will also be present.

Engine Power and performance

The Jaguar I-Pace will draw power from a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which fuels two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors. The powertrain has a combined output of 395hp of power, and a peak torque of 696Nm. It will also get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The car will be able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offer a driving range of over 480km.

Information What about the pricing?