05 Oct 2020
Attractive discounts announced for these Maruti Suzuki cars
Written byHarshita MalikAuto
In an attempt to boost sales, Maruti Suzuki has announced a host of deals and discounts on its entire range of cars including the Celerio, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and S-Cross.
As part of the offer, the automaker is providing benefits of up to Rs. 72,000, which can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.
Here are more details.
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 4.41 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with benefits of Rs. 53,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 28,000.
The hatchback features a cascading grille, halogen headlamps as well as body-colored ORVMs and B-pillars. It has a dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery, power steering wheel and parking sensors.
The Celerio draws power from a BS6-compliant 998cc petrol engine that generates 67hp/90Nm.
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price begins at Rs. 5.89 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 39,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
The compact sedan flaunts a chrome-garnished grille, power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with power windows, automatic climate control, and a 7-inch infotainment system.
Under the hood, the Dzire packs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 88.5hp/113Nm.
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Priced upwards of Rs. 7.34 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza can be bought with a total discount of Rs. 45,000.
The compact SUV has a chrome grille, muscular-looking bumpers, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The spacious 5-seater cabin offers a semi-digital instrument console, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and dual airbags in the front.
At the heart, it has a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 103hp/138Nm.
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 72,000.
The premium crossover features a chrome-covered vertical slat grille and an all-LED lighting setup. Inside the 5-seater cabin, it offers automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver's seat, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment console.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B mild-hybrid powertrain that churns out 103hp/138Nm.