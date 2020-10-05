Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 07:10 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the new-generation model of its XUV500 SUV in India, next year.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted.
As per the images, the vehicle will come with a 7-slat grille, twin-5-spoke alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup, among others.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have a sporty look, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a 7-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a refreshed spoiler with high-mounted LED stoplight, and an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, the SUV will be by roof rails, ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, and designer alloy wheels.
There will be a windshield wiper and a bumper with reflectors on the rear.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will get a spacious cabin, black upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, horizontal air vents, and a bigger flat-bottom steering wheel.
All standard safety options including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will be on offer.
The SUV will also pack a refreshed instrument cluster and a floating-island touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 187hp of maximum power at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. The car should also get a 2.0-liter diesel motor making 185hp of power.
Transmission duties on the premium vehicle will be handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Pricing and availability details of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 in India will be announced at the launch event in 2021. The car should carry a significant premium over the current-generation model, which is priced upwards of Rs. 13.57 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
