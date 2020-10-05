Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the new-generation model of its XUV500 SUV in India, next year.

In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted.

As per the images, the vehicle will come with a 7-slat grille, twin-5-spoke alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup, among others.

Here are more details.