Japanese automaker Yamaha will launch the Monster Energy MotoGP edition of the Cygnus-X 125 scooter in its home country on October 20. As for the highlights, the vehicle will sport a black and blue paint job, 'Monster Energy' branding, and its logo on several body parts. Moreover, it will run a 124cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine under the hood. Here are more details.

Design Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 Monster Energy MotoGP edition: At a glance

The Cygnus-X 125 MotoGP edition will exhibit a sporty look inspired by the YZR M1 MotoGP bike, featuring an apron-mounted headlamp, a flat-type seat, and blue-colored grab rails. There will also be an LED taillamp unit. The scooter will pack a digital instrument console and ride on blacked-out 12-inch alloy wheels. It will have a kerb weight of 119kg, and a 6.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 Monster Energy MotoGP edition will draw power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine which makes 9.7hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.9Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. It will come mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 Monster Energy MotoGP edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?