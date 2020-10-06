Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the much-anticipated 2021 version of its CBR650R middleweight motorbike. The premium two-wheeler comes in two colors and packs 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston front forks and an under-seat USB Type-C charging socket. Also, it draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 649cc, inline four-cylinder, engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Honda CBR650R: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CBR650R has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, refreshed side panels, and a new number plate mount. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and an under-seat USB Type-C charging socket. It rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It comes in two colors- Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CBR650R is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that generates 93.8hp of maximum power at 12,000rpm and 63Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill comes paired to a manual 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda CBR650R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) front forks and a 7-step mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

