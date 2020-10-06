Hyundai has increased the prices of the new-generation Creta SUV for the first time since its launch in March this year. Following the price-revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 62,000, and now starts at Rs. 9.81 lakh. Separately, the company has also launched a base-end E model for the petrol version of the premium vehicle in India. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta: At a glance

Hyundai Creta has an eye-catching look, featuring a slightly sloping roofline, a 3D cascading grille with LED headlights, and split LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a refreshed bumper. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm and a boot space of 433-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hyundai Creta has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It offers six airbags, a rear-view monitor, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an electric parking brake for passengers' safety. It houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter turbo-petrol. The petrol motor makes 113hp/144Nm, while the turbo-petrol and the diesel mills generate 138hp/242Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively. The mills come paired to a 6-speed manual/IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, for handling transmission duties.

Information What about the pricing?