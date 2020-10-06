Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 12:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hyundai has increased the prices of the new-generation Creta SUV for the first time since its launch in March this year. Following the price-revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 62,000, and now starts at Rs. 9.81 lakh.
Separately, the company has also launched a base-end E model for the petrol version of the premium vehicle in India.
Here's our roundup.
Hyundai Creta has an eye-catching look, featuring a slightly sloping roofline, a 3D cascading grille with LED headlights, and split LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a refreshed bumper.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm and a boot space of 433-liters.
Hyundai Creta has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel.
It offers six airbags, a rear-view monitor, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an electric parking brake for passengers' safety.
It houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
The Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter turbo-petrol. The petrol motor makes 113hp/144Nm, while the turbo-petrol and the diesel mills generate 138hp/242Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively.
The mills come paired to a 6-speed manual/IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, for handling transmission duties.
Following the latest price-revision in India, the 2020 Hyundai Creta starts at Rs. 9.81 lakh for the base-end E (petrol) model, and goes up to Rs. 17.31 lakh for the range-topping SX (O) AT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.