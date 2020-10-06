Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 04:41 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following a price-revision in September, Bajaj Auto has yet again increased the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 250 motorbike in India.
Now, the premium two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,625 and sports a price-tag of Rs. 1,65,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
As for the highlights, the motorcycle offers a naked-street look and is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here are more details.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and offers a sporty look, featuring a stepped-up seat, sloping fuel tank, twin exhausts, and dual-tone body colors.
The motorcycle houses a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Further, it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The bike has a kerb weight of 180kg and a fuel tank with a 13-liter capacity.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, based on the one present in KTM 250 Duke. The motor generates 26.6hp of power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 23.5Nm. It comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
Following a hike of Rs. 1,625, the BS6-compliant Bajaj Dominar 250 now sports a price-tag of Rs. 1,65,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25.
