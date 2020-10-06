Following a price-revision in September, Bajaj Auto has yet again increased the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 250 motorbike in India.

Now, the premium two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,625 and sports a price-tag of Rs. 1,65,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As for the highlights, the motorcycle offers a naked-street look and is powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.