In order to boost sales, French automaker Renault has announced lucrative discounts and offers of up to Rs. 70,000 on the Duster, Triber and KWID models. The benefits are available till October 31 and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty rewards, as well as corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Special offers A detailed look at the offers and benefits

The Renault Triber is available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000, including an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 20,000. The KWID is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000. The Duster can be bought with a total discount of up to Rs. 70,000.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 2.99 lakh

The Renault KWID sports a cascading grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, and LED headlights as well as DRLs. The hatchback offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 67hp of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh

The Renault Triber features a chrome-finished grille, a body-colored bumper, blacked-out wheel arches, projector headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 7-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, rear AC vents, four airbags, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The MPV is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol unit that comes paired with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox and produces 72hp/96Nm.

Car #3 Renault Duster: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.59 lakh