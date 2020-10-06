Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 07:25 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
BMW will launch its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe in India on October 15. In the latest development, the company has started accepting bookings for the upcoming sedan.
Interested customers can pre-order the 2 Series Gran Coupe for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Those who pre-book before launch will also receive a complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth Rs. 50,000.
The upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will have a sporty look, featuring the company's signature kidney grille, a sloping roofline, large air dams, and an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, the four-door coupe will have blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs with turn indicators, and designer alloy wheels.
The rear section will feature sleek wrap-around lights, dual exhaust pipes, and a body-colored bumper.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The former produces 189hp/280Nm while the latter makes 187hp/400Nm. Both the mills should come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will offer a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, electrically-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.
It will also sport an 8.8-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, a parking camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India will be announced at the launch event on October 15. That said, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 32 lakh.
