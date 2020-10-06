BMW will launch its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe in India on October 15. In the latest development, the company has started accepting bookings for the upcoming sedan. Interested customers can pre-order the 2 Series Gran Coupe for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Those who pre-book before launch will also receive a complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth Rs. 50,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: At a glance

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will have a sporty look, featuring the company's signature kidney grille, a sloping roofline, large air dams, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the four-door coupe will have blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs with turn indicators, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section will feature sleek wrap-around lights, dual exhaust pipes, and a body-colored bumper.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The former produces 189hp/280Nm while the latter makes 187hp/400Nm. Both the mills should come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will offer a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, electrically-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also sport an 8.8-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it should provide multiple airbags, a parking camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?