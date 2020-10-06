Mahindra Thar has received more than 9,000 bookings and 36,000 inquiries in India since its launch on October 2, the company has revealed.

The higher-spec versions of the SUV are witnessing greater interest, with buyers favoring convertible soft-top roof and automatic gearbox options over lower-spec models.

The automaker has also confirmed that deliveries of the 2020 Thar will commence on November 1.