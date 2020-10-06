Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 08:05 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor will launch its much-anticipated Gloster SUV in India on October 8.
As for the highlights, it will come in four variants- Smart, Sharp, Savvy, and Super; get three driving modes and offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Moreover, it will run a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine under the hood, which will be available in two states of tune.
Here's our roundup.
The MG Gloster will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
A wiper, washer, and dual-barrel twin exhaust pipes will be present on the rear side.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, chrome-finished roof rails, door handles, side-steppers, and diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels.
MG Gloster will get a 6/7-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 12-speaker audio system.
For passengers' safety, there will be multiple airbags, a reverse parking camera, adaptive cruise control, and a forward-collision warning system.
The SUV will house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with MG iSMART technology, and an 8-inch semi-digital instrument panel.
MG Gloster will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine, which will come in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit generates 161hp of power and 375Nm torque, while the twin-turbo version makes 215hp/480Nm.
The mill will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and an on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system (only for Sharp and Savvy variants).
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the MG Gloster in India will be announced at the launch event on October 8. Meanwhile, bookings for the car are open, and it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh.
