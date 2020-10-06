MG Motor will launch its much-anticipated Gloster SUV in India on October 8. As for the highlights, it will come in four variants- Smart, Sharp, Savvy, and Super; get three driving modes and offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, it will run a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine under the hood, which will be available in two states of tune. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

The MG Gloster will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and an all-LED setup for lighting. A wiper, washer, and dual-barrel twin exhaust pipes will be present on the rear side. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, chrome-finished roof rails, door handles, side-steppers, and diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster will get a 6/7-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 12-speaker audio system. For passengers' safety, there will be multiple airbags, a reverse parking camera, adaptive cruise control, and a forward-collision warning system. The SUV will house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with MG iSMART technology, and an 8-inch semi-digital instrument panel.

Engine Power and performance

MG Gloster will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine, which will come in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit generates 161hp of power and 375Nm torque, while the twin-turbo version makes 215hp/480Nm. The mill will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and an on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system (only for Sharp and Savvy variants).

Information What about the pricing?