In a bid to boost sales this festive season, Japanese automaker Datsun is offering eye-catching deals on its redi-GO, GO, and GO+ models. As part of a special sale valid till the end of this month, the carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 47,500 in the form of early booking offers, exchange bonuses, and cash discounts. Here are more details.

Details A look at the offers

The Datsun redi-GO comes with benefits of up to Rs. 34,500, the GO+ is available with offers of up to Rs. 42,500, and there are discounts of up to Rs. 47,500 on the GO. Notably, the early booking benefit is valid only if the car is booked by October 15, and bought by the end of the month.

Car #1 Datsun redi-GO: Price starts at Rs. 2.86 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO has an attractive design, featuring a chrome-surrounded grille, new sleek headlamps, and designer wheels. It comes in six colors. The car gets a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric seat covers, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a driver's airbag for safety. It is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-liter mill generates 54hp/72Nm while the 1.0-liter motor makes 67.05hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Datsun GO: Price begins at Rs. 3.99 lakh

The Datsun GO has an eye-catching look, featuring a hexagonal grille with chrome bracketing, trapezoidal air dams, adjustable headlights, and 14-inch alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine, which generates 68hp/104Nm when paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 77hp/104Nm when mated with an automatic unit.

Car #3 Datsun GO+: Priced upwards of Rs. 4.19 lakh