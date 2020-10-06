Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the next-generation model of its Z650 streetfighter motorcycle. The motorbike comes in two new colors- a white & black paint job coupled with lime green, and full-black with subtle teal highlights. The rest of the two-wheeler is identical to the recently-launched model in India, featuring an all-LED lighting setup, and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT console. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Z650: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and offers a naked-street design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a protruding headlight, stepped-up seat, and eye-catching body paint. The bike packs a 4.3-inch full-TFT instrument console with support for Bluetooth, and an all-LED setup for lighting. Moreover, it rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 draws power from a 649cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 68hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, a refreshed airbox, and a new exhaust.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The suspension duties on the 2021 Kawasaki Z650 are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the rider, the bike comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.

Information How much does it cost?