In an attempt to increase their sales, certain Hyundai dealerships in India are offering great deals on models like Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, and Elantra. These offers are valid only until the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate offers, and exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1 Hyundai Santro: Price starts at Rs. 4.57 lakh

Hyundai Santro's Era variant comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. Other models get an extra Rs. 10,000 cash discount. The car has a cascading grille, projector headlights, and 14-inch wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10: Price begins at Rs. 5.90 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 gets Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The hatchback sports a blacked-out grille, projector headlights, and designer 14-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with rounded AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual-front airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that makes 81.86hp of power and 113.75Nm torque.

Car #3 Hyundai Elite i20: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.50 lakh

The Hyundai Elite i20 is offered with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The vehicle comes with a blacked-out hexagonal grille, projector headlights, and angular-looking alloy wheels. The car has a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and six airbags. Under the hood, it runs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that creates 81.86hp/117Nm.

Car #4 Hyundai Elantra: Costs upwards of Rs. 17.60 lakh