Ahead of its launch in India, Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the facelifted model of the XF sedan. As for the highlights, the premium four-door sedan comes with a refreshed design and a revamped cabin featuring a massive 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, and mild-hybrid powertrains. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jaguar XF (facelift): At a glance

The Jaguar XF (facelift) borrows styling cues from the XE model, featuring LED headlights with 'double-J' lighting pattern, a blacked-out mesh grille, and a refreshed bumper with wide air vents. On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section sports sleek tail lamps with a new lighting pattern as well as an updated diffuser.

Information Power and performance

The facelifted Jaguar XF gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is available in two tunes: 250hp/365Nm and 300hp/400Nm. The 2.0-liter diesel engine makes 200hp of power while the 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain generates 203hp/430Nm. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The facelifted Jaguar XF has a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, ventilated seats, an air purifier, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan packs a centrally-mounted 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. It also comes with multiple airbags, ClearSight rear-view mirror, and 'Active Road Noise Cancellation' technology that offers a quieter cabin.

Information How much does it cost?