In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Honda dealers are offering attractive discounts and offers of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on the Civic, City, Amaze and Jazz models. The benefits are available till October 31 and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, as well as extended warranty. Here are more details.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 6.17 lakh

Honda Amaze is available with benefits of Rs. 35,000 and a 5-year warranty. The compact sedan features a cascading grille, alloy wheels, and sleek LED headlamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags. It packs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol that makes 90hp/110Nm, and a BS6-ready 1.5-liter diesel mill that is offered in two tunes: 100hp/200Nm and 80hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Honda Jazz is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback has a sporty-looking design, LED headlamps, a sleek grille, and power-adjustable ORVMs. It offers a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof and a parking camera. Under the hood, it draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 90hp/110Nm.

Car #3 Honda City: Priced upwards of Rs. 10.89 lakh

The latest fifth-generation Honda City can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The sedan offers a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs. It provides a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof and an 8-inch infotainment console. At the heart, the 2020 City has a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol motor that produces 118hp/145Nm.

Car #4 Honda Civic: Price starts at Rs. 17.93 lakh