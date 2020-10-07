Jaguar Land Rover will launch its much-anticipated Defender SUV in India on October 15. In the latest development, the first batch of the flagship SUV has arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai. The car will be available in five variants of Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition, and in two body styles of 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door).

Exteriors Land Rover Defender: At a glance

The upcoming Land Rover Defender will retain the silhouette of its predecessor and will be based on the D7X platform. The SUV will sport a minimalist grille, a raised bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, square-shaped LED headlamps, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out support pillars and ORVMs, and 18/20-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Land Rover Defender will have a 4-seater cabin with a jump seat in the front row, automatic climate control, and three roof choices- folding fabric roof, sliding panoramic roof, and fixed metal roof. The SUV will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, it will offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Land Rover Defender will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Ingenium petrol engine that generates 296hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000rpm. The mill comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car will also come equipped with Land Rover's configurable Terrain Response 2 system to optimize traction and improve off-roading capability.

Information How much will it cost?