In an attempt to attract customers this festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Dark Edition for its mid-range XT and XT+ variants. Earlier, this model was available only on the range-topping XZ and XZ+ trim levels. As for the highlights, the Harrier Dark Edition has a blacked-out look and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Harrier Dark Edition: At a glance

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a black paint job, sloping roofline, a trapezoidal grille, a blacked-out skid plate, and sleek projector headlamps with DRLs. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has a 5-seater cabin, featuring black-colored upholstery, an all-black dashboard with grey inserts, a panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV also packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?