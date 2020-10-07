Last updated on Oct 07, 2020, 02:56 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In an attempt to attract customers this festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Dark Edition for its mid-range XT and XT+ variants. Earlier, this model was available only on the range-topping XZ and XZ+ trim levels.
As for the highlights, the Harrier Dark Edition has a blacked-out look and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a black paint job, sloping roofline, a trapezoidal grille, a blacked-out skid plate, and sleek projector headlamps with DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
The Tata Harrier Dark Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has a 5-seater cabin, featuring black-colored upholstery, an all-black dashboard with grey inserts, a panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV also packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.
In India, the XT and XT+ variants of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition carry a price-tag of Rs. 16.5 lakh and Rs. 17.3 lakh, respectively. This makes them roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh cheaper as compared to their standard XZ and XZ+ counterparts.
