Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the new Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters in India. Both the models feature a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console and are offered in new color options. However, mechanically, they remain the same as their outgoing BS6 counterparts. As for the pocket-pinch, the scooters are priced upwards of Rs. 77,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's our roundup.

Design Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street: At a glance

The Suzuki Access 125 offers a sporty look featuring a minimalist front apron with mounted turn indicators, a black-colored grab rail, and a wide seat. Meanwhile, the Burgman Street comes with a windscreen, a stepped-up seat, and a headlamp integrated into the apron. Both the scooters also pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Highlights How does Suzuki's Bluetooth technology work?

The Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console on the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street works with the Suzuki Ride Connect App. Riders can access features like estimated time of arrival, turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and WhatsApp, over-speed warning, as well as phone battery level. The last parked location can also be found and shared via the Ride Connect application.

Information Power and performance

Both the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street draw power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 8.58hp of maximum power at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill comes paired to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Both the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and combi brake system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a swing arm on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?