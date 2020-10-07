Hero MotoCorp has launched a new 'Stealth' color variant of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter in India. The new variant features a 'Matt Grey' body paint, 'Stealth' badging on the crest, carbon fiber textured strips on the apron, and blacked-out mirrors. However, mechanically, it remains the same as the standard Maestro Edge 125. Here are more details.

Design Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition: At a glance

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition has a sporty look, featuring apron-mounted turn indicators, a flat-type seat, a blacked-out grab rail, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. The scooter houses a digital-analog instrument console, an external fuel-filler cap, and a service reminder indicator. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of 110kg.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine with Programmed Fuel Injection and XSens technology. The mill generates 9hp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.4Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. It comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and an integrated braking system. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic-type single coil spring on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?