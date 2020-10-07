In a bid to boost sales this festive season, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced lip-smacking deals on its SUVs including the KUV100 NXT, Scorpio, XUV500, and Alturas G4. The benefits are available till October 31 and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, as well as extended warranty. Here are more details.

Car #1 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price starts at Rs. 5.66 lakh

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 62,055, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 33,055. The SUV has a sleek grille, dual-chamber headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 6-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and twin airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter mFALCON G80 petrol engine that makes 82hp/115Nm.

Car #2 Mahindra Scorpio: Price begins at Rs. 12.42 lakh

There are benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on the Mahindra Scorpio, including an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25,000. It sports a muscular grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The SUV has a dual-tone cabin, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. Under the hood, it is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that generates 140hp/320Nm.

Car #3 Mahindra XUV500: Priced upwards of Rs. 13.57 lakh

The Mahindra XUV500 is available with a total discount of up to Rs. 60,000. The car has a chrome-covered grille, eye-catching alloy wheels, a silver-colored skid plate, and projector headlamps with DRLs. It offers a 7-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment console, automatic climate control, and six airbags. At the heart, it has a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that belches out 153hp/360Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Costs upwards of Rs. 28.72 lakh