Hyundai has launched a Corporate Edition model of its Santro hatchback in India. It is available on both gearbox variants of the car's Magna trim.

Additionally, an Executive Edition of the four-wheeler, based on its Magna CNG and Sportz CNG variants has been introduced.

As for the pocket-pinch, the two editions are priced at Rs. 5.23 lakh, and Rs. 5.86 lakh, respectively.