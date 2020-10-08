Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 12:18 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hyundai has launched a Corporate Edition model of its Santro hatchback in India. It is available on both gearbox variants of the car's Magna trim.
Additionally, an Executive Edition of the four-wheeler, based on its Magna CNG and Sportz CNG variants has been introduced.
As for the pocket-pinch, the two editions are priced at Rs. 5.23 lakh, and Rs. 5.86 lakh, respectively.
The Hyundai Santro has a compact design, a sloping roofline, a cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, and adjustable headlights.
On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels.
It has a length of 3,610mm, a wheelbase of 2,400mm, and a boot space of 235-liters.
The Hyundai Santro Corporate Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68.07hp/99Nm. Meanwhile, the car's Executive Edition is powered by the same mill coupled with a CNG kit. It generates 59.18hp/85Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.
Hyundai Santro has a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, cup holders at the front, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The hatchback packs a 6.95-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It also gets standard safety features like airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a speed alert system.
The manual and automatic variants of the Hyundai Santro Corporate Edition are priced at Rs. 5.23 lakh, and Rs. 5.72 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Magna CNG and Sportz CNG models of the car's Executive Edition cost Rs. 5.86 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh.
