Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 01:40 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As an addition to its 890 range, Austrian automaker KTM has unveiled its 890 Adventure R, and 890 Adventure R Rally motorcycles.
As for the highlights, both the bikes sit on a tubular Chromoly steel frame, pack a 5-inch TFT instrument console, and draw power from a modified version of the 890 Duke's 889cc parallel-twin engine.
Here are more details.
The KTM 890 Adventure R and R Rally offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics.
The motorcycles pack a 5-inch TFT instrument console and ride on spoked wheels.
The Rally model is differentiated by an Akrapovič muffler, a flat enduro-style seat, rally footpegs, a tank protector made of carbon fiber, and anodized wheels.
KTM 890 Adventure R and R Rally are powered by a modified version of the 890 Duke's parallel-twin engine. The mill displaces 889cc and generates 105hp of maximum power and 100Nm of peak torque. It comes paired to a manual 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter.
Both the KTM 890 Adventure R and R Rally are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering and off-road ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), and multiple riding modes.
Suspension duties on the former are handled by WP XPLOR 48mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear. Meanwhile, the Rally model gets a WP XPLOR Pro suspension setup.
Both the KTM 890 Adventure R and KTM 890 Adventure R Rally are up for pre-orders in overseas markets but their prices have not been announced. Also, these motorbikes are unlikely to be launched in India.
