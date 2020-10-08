-
08 Oct 2020
MG Gloster SUV launched in India at Rs. 29 lakh
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
-
MG Motor has finally launched its much-anticipated flagship SUV, the Gloster in India.
As for the highlights, the vehicle is available in four variants- Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, and gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine, available in two states of tune.
The four-wheeler's price starts at Rs. 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
MG Gloster: At a glance
-
The MG Gloster sports a huge chrome-finished octagonal grille, a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, a chiseled front bumper, a scuff plate on the lower lip, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
There are split LED taillamps, faux quad exhaust pipes, and a 'GLOSTER' badging on the rear end.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control system, 64-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, massage feature for the driver's seat, a foot-activated electric tailgate, a 12-speaker audio system, and cruise control.
The SUV packs an 8-inch semi-digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with MG iSMART 2.0 connected car technology.
-
Features
What about the safety features?
-
MG Gloster comes with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a speed alert system for passengers' safety.
The car boasts of Level-1 autonomous driving capabilities, thanks to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like forward-collision warning system, auto park assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, driver fatigue reminder system, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warning.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
MG Gloster is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine, which comes in two states of tune.
The single-turbo unit on Super and Smart variants generates 161hp of power and 375Nm torque, while the twin-turbo version (for Sharp and Savvy trims) makes 215hp/480Nm.
The mill comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and an on-demand all-wheel-drive system (for Sharp and Savvy variants).
-
Information
How much does it cost?
-
In India, the MG Gloster starts at Rs. 28.98 lakh for the base-end Super 7-seater model, and goes up to Rs. 35.38 lakh, for the range-topping Savvy 6-seater variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the company's costliest SUV on our shores.