MG Motor has finally launched its much-anticipated flagship SUV, the Gloster in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle is available in four variants- Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, and gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine, available in two states of tune. The four-wheeler's price starts at Rs. 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are more details.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

The MG Gloster sports a huge chrome-finished octagonal grille, a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, a chiseled front bumper, a scuff plate on the lower lip, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. There are split LED taillamps, faux quad exhaust pipes, and a 'GLOSTER' badging on the rear end.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin Credits:

MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control system, 64-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, massage feature for the driver's seat, a foot-activated electric tailgate, a 12-speaker audio system, and cruise control. The SUV packs an 8-inch semi-digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with MG iSMART 2.0 connected car technology.

Features What about the safety features?

MG Gloster comes with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a speed alert system for passengers' safety. The car boasts of Level-1 autonomous driving capabilities, thanks to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like forward-collision warning system, auto park assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, driver fatigue reminder system, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warning.

Engine Power and performance

MG Gloster is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine, which comes in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit on Super and Smart variants generates 161hp of power and 375Nm torque, while the twin-turbo version (for Sharp and Savvy trims) makes 215hp/480Nm. The mill comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and an on-demand all-wheel-drive system (for Sharp and Savvy variants).

Information How much does it cost?