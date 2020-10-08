Audi's smallest SUV to date, the Q2, will be launched in India on October 16, the company has confirmed. The German automaker has already started accepting bookings for the upcoming model. Separately, the variant details of the Audi Q2 have been revealed, confirming that the SUV will be offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2, and Technology trims. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi Q2: At a glance

The Audi Q2 will have an RS Q8-inspired design, featuring a large single-frame grille, a sloping roofline, black cladding across the bumpers, and a body-colored roof-spoiler. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars as well as wheel arches, body-colored ORVMs, and attractive dual-tone alloy wheels. For lighting, it will offer sleek LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and square-shaped LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Audi Q2 will reportedly be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Depending on the variant, the Audi Q2 will offer a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, Sports seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, Audi sound system, and cruise control. The SUV will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for latest connectivity options. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information How much will it cost?