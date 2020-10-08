Bajaj Auto has marginally increased the prices of its NS160 and NS200 motorcycles in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes are available at Rs. 1,08,589 and Rs. 1,31,219 respectively. As for the highlights, they sport a naked roadster design, pack a digital-analog instrument console, and are powered by BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: At a glance

Both the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 sit on a perimeter frame and offer a naked roadster look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, under-belly exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The motorcycles pack an analog-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. They ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. They have a kerb weight of 151kg, and 156kg respectively.

Internals Power and performance

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 draws power from a BS6-compliant 160.3cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 17.03hp of power at 9,000rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Meanwhile, the NS200 runs a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill under the hood, which makes a maximum power of 24.13hp at 9,750rpm and 18.5Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Both the motors come paired to a manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two motorcycles are handled by telescopic front forks and a Nitrox mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about their pricing?