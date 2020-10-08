Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 06:26 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Bajaj Auto has marginally increased the prices of its NS160 and NS200 motorcycles in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes are available at Rs. 1,08,589 and Rs. 1,31,219 respectively.
As for the highlights, they sport a naked roadster design, pack a digital-analog instrument console, and are powered by BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 sit on a perimeter frame and offer a naked roadster look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, under-belly exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics.
The motorcycles pack an analog-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. They ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
They have a kerb weight of 151kg, and 156kg respectively.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 draws power from a BS6-compliant 160.3cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 17.03hp of power at 9,000rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.
Meanwhile, the NS200 runs a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill under the hood, which makes a maximum power of 24.13hp at 9,750rpm and 18.5Nm of torque at 8,000rpm.
Both the motors come paired to a manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two motorcycles are handled by telescopic front forks and a Nitrox mono-shock absorber on the rear end.
After the latest revision in price, the BS6-compliant Bajaj Pulsar NS160 carries a tag of Rs. 1.08 lakh, while the Pulsar NS200 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.31 lakh in India (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
