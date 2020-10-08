Mercedes-Benz has launched its much-anticipated EQC all-electric SUV in India. As for the highlights, the car shares its underpinnings with the GLC model and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. It can clock a top-speed of 180km/h. Notably, in the first phase, the car will be sold only in six cities across the country via the company's showrooms. Here are more details.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQC: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, blue-accented LED headlights with DRLs, and an EQC badge above the front fender. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blue-accented alloy wheels. There are wraparound LED taillamps connected via an LED strip and a sculpted tailgate, on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The EQC has a 5-seater cabin, featuring power-adjustable seats with massage function, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a Burmester sound system, a center console with a trackpad, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, there are seven airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC draws power from two asynchronous electric motors fueled by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain churns out 402hp of maximum power and 765Nm of peak torque. The SUV has a driving range of over 450km on a single charge. Moreover, it can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 180km/h.

Pricing How much does it cost?