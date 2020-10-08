Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 07:01 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mercedes-Benz has launched its much-anticipated EQC all-electric SUV in India.
As for the highlights, the car shares its underpinnings with the GLC model and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. It can clock a top-speed of 180km/h.
Notably, in the first phase, the car will be sold only in six cities across the country via the company's showrooms.
Here are more details.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, blue-accented LED headlights with DRLs, and an EQC badge above the front fender.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blue-accented alloy wheels.
There are wraparound LED taillamps connected via an LED strip and a sculpted tailgate, on the rear.
The EQC has a 5-seater cabin, featuring power-adjustable seats with massage function, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a Burmester sound system, a center console with a trackpad, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, there are seven airbags.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC draws power from two asynchronous electric motors fueled by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain churns out 402hp of maximum power and 765Nm of peak torque.
The SUV has a driving range of over 450km on a single charge. Moreover, it can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 180km/h.
Mercedes-Benz EQC has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 99.30 lakh. However, the price is valid only for the first 50 customers.
The SUV will be up for grabs via the company's showrooms in six cities at first- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Meanwhile, customers in other parts of the country can book and buy it online.
