Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 12:55 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to launch its Magnite sub-compact SUV in India, by early-2021.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads.
As per the spy shots, the vehicle will have a boxy-looking boot lid, diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts, and wraparound taillights et al.
Here are more details.
The Nissan Magnite will sport an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered octagonal-shaped grille, a muscular bonnet, a contrast black & silver bumper, and LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.
There will be wraparound taillights and a boxy boot lid on the rear end.
The Nissan Magnite will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 99hp of power and a peak torque of 160Nm. The mill should come paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Nissan Magnite will have a spacious cabin, featuring sporty mono-form shape seats, octagonal AC vents, a red-paneled dashboard, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The sub-compact SUV will pack a fully-digital octagonal instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology.
There will be multiple airbags and a 360-degree rear parking camera for passengers' safety.
Pricing and availability details of the Nissan Magnite in India will be announced at the time of launch, next year. However, it should be priced upward of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals like Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.
