Oct 09, 2020, 05:46 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to boost sales this festive season, Audi has launched a Celebration Edition of its Q8 SUV in India.
The car is Rs. 34 lakh cheaper than the standard model, and misses out on features like Bang & Olufsen sound system, adaptive suspension setup, and Audi Phone Box. However, it draws power from the same 3.0-liter TFSI petrol engine.
The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet, wide air dams, and HD Matrix LED headlights with dynamic lighting.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
There are wraparound taillights and a window-wiper on the car's rear end.
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.
It packs an 8.6-inch touchscreen panel for controlling vehicular settings and a 10.1-inch widescreen infotainment console with support for the MMI Navigation system.
There are eight airbags, Audi Pre-Sense, and Audi Park Assist, to ensure the safety of the passengers.
The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that makes 335hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The premium SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 250km/h.
In India, the Audi Q8 Celebration Edition sports a price-tag of Rs. 98.98 lakh. This makes it Rs. 34 lakh cheaper than the standard Q8 priced at Rs. 1.33 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are now open and deliveries will commence soon.
At this price-point, it goes against Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, BMW X6, and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
