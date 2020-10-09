In a bid to boost sales this festive season, Tata Motors is offering discounts and offers of up to Rs. 55,000 on some of their popular offerings including the Harrier, Altroz, Nexon and Tigor. These offers are valid until the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Car #1 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.38 lakh

Tata Tigor is available with benefits worth Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. The compact sedan features a sloping roofline, projector headlights, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags. At the heart, the Tigor has a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Tata Altroz: Price starts at Rs. 5.44 lakh

Tata Altroz is up for grabs with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000, depending on the variant. The hatchback has a sporty design with a blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and a sculpted bonnet. It offers a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen unit. It is offered with a 1.2-liter (84hp/114Nm) petrol unit and a 1.5-liter (89hp/200Nm) turbo-diesel mill.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.99 lakh

Tata Nexon can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 20,000. The crossover features a cascading grille, alloy wheels, projector headlights, and dual-tone paintwork. It has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof and a 7-inch infotainment console. The Nexon is available in two engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 118hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 108.5hp/260Nm.

Car #4 Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Price starts at Rs. 16.50 lakh