Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 07:55 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker BMW Motorrad has finally launched its new-generation G 310 R, and G 310 GS motorbikes in India.
As for the highlights, both the motorcycles have a refreshed design, pack an all-LED lighting setup, and are available in new colors. They draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc, liquid-cooled engine.
The two-wheelers sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 2.45 lakh.
Here are more details.
The 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS retain the iconic silhouette of their predecessors, but come with refreshed side panels and updated body graphics. They also have a sloping fuel tank, golden-colored forks, and an upswept exhaust.
The bikes pack a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup.
The GS model is also available in a special GS Cosmic Black color variant.
The 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 34hp of power at 9,500rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch as standard.
Suspension duties on the 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS are taken care of by 41mm USD forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Meanwhile, the two bikes are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with switchable dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire technology, dynamic traction control system, and automatic stability control.
In India, the BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R costs Rs. 2.45 lakh, while G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh.
Both the bikes are available with a 3-year/unlimited km standard warranty. It can be extended to the fourth and fifth year, by paying an extra Rs. 16,250. However, the first 500 customers can avail it at a special price of Rs. 5,499.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.