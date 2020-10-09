German automaker BMW Motorrad has finally launched its new-generation G 310 R, and G 310 GS motorbikes in India. As for the highlights, both the motorcycles have a refreshed design, pack an all-LED lighting setup, and are available in new colors. They draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc, liquid-cooled engine. The two-wheelers sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 2.45 lakh. Here are more details.

Design 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS: At a glance

The 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS retain the iconic silhouette of their predecessors, but come with refreshed side panels and updated body graphics. They also have a sloping fuel tank, golden-colored forks, and an upswept exhaust. The bikes pack a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. The GS model is also available in a special GS Cosmic Black color variant.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 34hp of power at 9,500rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch as standard.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Suspension duties on the 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS are taken care of by 41mm USD forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Meanwhile, the two bikes are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with switchable dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire technology, dynamic traction control system, and automatic stability control.

Pricing How much do they cost?