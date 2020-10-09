A week after its launch in India, Honda has announced the pricing details of its H'ness CB 350 motorcycle. It costs upwards of Rs. 1.85 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler gets two variants- DLX and DLX Pro, three colors each, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 348.36cc engine. It can now be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

Design Honda H'ness CB 350: At a glance

Honda H'ness CB 350 is built on a steel double-cradle frame and offers a retro look, featuring an upswept chrome-covered exhaust, rounded headlamp, and chopped fenders. The bike has a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, center-set footpegs, and alloy wheels. The Pro model is differentiated by dual-tone colors and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system which provides access to navigation, and music playback.

Information Power and performance

The Honda H'ness CB 350 is powered by a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, Honda H'ness CB 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and twin shockers on the rear end.

