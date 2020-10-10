Jeep is planning to launch the facelifted version of its flagship Compass SUV in India, early next year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing on the roads. According to the spy snap, it will get dual-tipped exhaust pipes, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Compass: At a glance

As per earlier leaks, the 2021 Jeep Compass will have an eye-catching design, featuring an updated 7-slat honeycomb mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, and refreshed bumpers. The flagship SUV will also come with adjustable LED headlamps, a new pair of taillights, and blacked-out five-spoke alloy wheels. The car is likely to have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Jeep Compass will have a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with a refreshed dashboard, panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated controls. There will be six airbags, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and ABS with EBD, for passengers' safety. The SUV should pack an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with UConnect 5 software, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charging facility.

Engine Power and performance Credits:

The 2021 Jeep Compass should be available with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel. The former makes 160.7hp of maximum power, and 250Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 173hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter gearbox.

Information How much will it cost?