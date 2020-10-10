Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 01:15 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jeep is planning to launch the facelifted version of its flagship Compass SUV in India, early next year.
In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing on the roads.
According to the spy snap, it will get dual-tipped exhaust pipes, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Here are more details.
As per earlier leaks, the 2021 Jeep Compass will have an eye-catching design, featuring an updated 7-slat honeycomb mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, and refreshed bumpers.
The flagship SUV will also come with adjustable LED headlamps, a new pair of taillights, and blacked-out five-spoke alloy wheels.
The car is likely to have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.
Jeep Compass will have a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with a refreshed dashboard, panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated controls.
There will be six airbags, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and ABS with EBD, for passengers' safety.
The SUV should pack an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with UConnect 5 software, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charging facility.
The 2021 Jeep Compass should be available with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel. The former makes 160.7hp of maximum power, and 250Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 173hp/350Nm.
Transmission duties on the SUV will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter gearbox.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Jeep Compass in India will be announced at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to carry a significant premium over the current-generation model priced upwards of Rs. 16.49 lakh.
