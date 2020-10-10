Japanese automaker Kawasaki will launch its W175 retro-styled motorbike in India, towards the end of the first quarter of 2021, an Autocar report has claimed. It will be the cheapest model in the company's portfolio here. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will sit on a semi-double-cradle frame, and weigh around 126kg. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 177cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Kawasaki W175: At a glance

Kawasaki W175 will sit on a semi-double-cradle frame, and offer an old-school retro look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and rounded headlamp, mirrors, as well as turn indicators. The bike will pack an analog instrument console and a single peashooter exhaust pipe. It will ride on spoked wheels wrapped in tubed tires and shall have a kerb weight of around 126kg.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki W175 will draw power from a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 177cc, dual-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine with a balancer shaft to minimize vibrations. The mill will generate 13hp of maximum power, 13.2Nm of peak torque, and shall come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Kawasaki W175 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike will be handled by a telescopic fork with old-school rubber gaiters on the front, and a twin shock setup on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?