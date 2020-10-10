Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 12:38 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Nissan's compact SUV, the Magnite, will be unveiled globally on October 21, the company has confirmed. It is a part of the automaker's 'NEXT' plan wherein it will introduce 12 new cars for the emerging markets in the next 18 months.
As for the highlights, the Magnite will have a bold styling, a feature-rich cabin, and will be available with a turbocharged engine.
The Nissan Magnite will have an edgy design, featuring an octagonal grille, sculpted bumpers, and a muscular bonnet. For the lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps.
On the sides, it will be flanked by silver-finished roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.
The Nissan Magnite is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 99hp of power and 160Nm of torque. The motor should come paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
The Magnite will have a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric seats, four octagonal AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV will also pack a fully-digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car technology.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and ABS with EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the Magnite SUV are likely to be announced at the time of unveiling on October 21. In India, it is expected to arrive in 2021 at a price-tag of around Rs. 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
