Nissan's compact SUV, the Magnite, will be unveiled globally on October 21, the company has confirmed. It is a part of the automaker's 'NEXT' plan wherein it will introduce 12 new cars for the emerging markets in the next 18 months. As for the highlights, the Magnite will have a bold styling, a feature-rich cabin, and will be available with a turbocharged engine.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite will have an edgy design, featuring an octagonal grille, sculpted bumpers, and a muscular bonnet. For the lighting, it will house sleek LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by silver-finished roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 99hp of power and 160Nm of torque. The motor should come paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Magnite will have a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric seats, four octagonal AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will also pack a fully-digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car technology. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?