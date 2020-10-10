Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 02:51 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Ahead of its launch in India on October 15, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has started arriving at local dealerships across the country.
The upcoming four-door coupe will feature a rakish design, a feature-rich cabin, and will be available in two trims: Sport Line and M Sport.
For the uninitiated, the bookings for the car are already underway.
Here's our roundup.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will feature a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a large kidney grille, huge air dams, dual exhaust tips, and a shark-fin antenna.
It will also house sweptback LED headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights.
On the sides, the sedan will have blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs as well as dual-tone alloy wheels.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be available in two BS6-compliant engine options- 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The former makes 189hp/280Nm while the latter generates 187hp/400Nm. Both the motors will come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will have a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with premium upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.
It will also sport an 8.8-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
On the safety front, it should offer multiple airbags, a parking camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India will be announced at the launch event on October 15. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 32 lakh.
