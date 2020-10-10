Hyundai has hiked the price of its Verna compact sedan in India. Following the latest price revision, it has become costlier by Rs. 8,000 and now starts at Rs. 9.03 lakh. The company has also introduced a base-end E (petrol) trim of the four-wheeler which misses out on an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console and front-USB charger. It is available in 1.5-liter petrol engine option.

Exteriors Here's recalling the 2020 Hyundai Verna

The 2020 Hyundai Verna has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished trapezoidal grille, a muscular-looking sculpted bonnet, triangular air dams, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome treatment around the windows, and designer alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,600mm, and a length of 4,440mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai Verna has a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with a sunroof, ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a 3-spoke power steering wheel. The sedan packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink connected car technology. There are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

Hyundai Verna is available with three BS6-compliant engines: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The 1.5-liter petrol and diesel units make 113hp/145Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol mill generates 118hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter models come mated to a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter unit, while the turbo-petrol variant gets a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Information What about the pricing?