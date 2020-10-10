Last updated on Oct 10, 2020, 04:43 pm
Harshita Malik
Force Motors is gearing up to launch the new-generation Gurkha in India by the end of this year.
In the latest development, a production-ready model of the SUV has been spotted testing on the roads, reiterating its design details.
The 2020 Gurkha will offer a refreshed grille, new bumpers, and a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Force Gurkha will retain the boxy silhouette of its predecessor and sit on a ladder-on-frame chassis. It will sport a new radiator grille, muscular-looking blacked-out bumpers, and rounded headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, squared-off wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.
The upcoming Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel mill that produces 89hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The new-generation Force Gurkha will have a 6-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, circular AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
The off-roader SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
On the safety front, it will provide dual airbags on the front, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and parking sensors.
Force Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of the BS6-compliant Gurkha at the time of launch, which is expected to happen by December this year. However, the car is expected to cost around Rs. 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom).
