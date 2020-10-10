Force Motors is gearing up to launch the new-generation Gurkha in India by the end of this year.

In the latest development, a production-ready model of the SUV has been spotted testing on the roads, reiterating its design details.

The 2020 Gurkha will offer a refreshed grille, new bumpers, and a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine.

Here's our roundup.