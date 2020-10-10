Hyundai's third-generation i20 is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year and go on sale in early 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy images, the new i20 hatchback will feature a large cascading grille, LED headlamps, large air intakes, and LED tail lamps.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai i20: At a glance

As per the spy images, the third-generation Hyundai i20 will feature a trapezoidal grille at the front, a muscular bonnet, updated bumpers, fluidic contour lines. On the sides, it will be flanked by sleek ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. For lighting, the hatchback will house LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

In India, the i20 is expected to be available with three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. The transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2021 Hyundai i20 is expected to have a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. It will also sport a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the company's Blue Link technology. For safety, the hatchback is likely to offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors as standard.

Information What about the pricing?