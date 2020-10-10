Adding yet another feather to its cap, South Korean automaker Hyundai has amassed over 1.15 lakh bookings for its 2020 Creta SUV in India, since its launch in March. Notably, the four-wheeler also emerged as the segment bestseller between May and September and sold 12,325 units in the last month alone, despite the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here's our roundup.

Details Here's a detailed look at the sales figures

Hyundai has achieved a 26% market share in the SUV segment between January to September this year, thanks to its Creta model. The premium four-wheelers' diesel variant has proved to be more popular, accounting for 60% of the total demand. The SUV's Blue Link-enabled models have also generated considerable interest, with more than 25,000 customers opting for them.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta: At a glance

Hyundai Creta has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, a 3D cascading grille with LED headlamps, split-LED DRLs, and an updated bumper. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 4,300mm, a wheelbase of 2,610mm, and a boot space of 433-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hyundai Creta has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, it offers six airbags, a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitor, and an electric parking brake.

Engine Power and performance

Hyundai Creta comes with three BS6-compliant engine choices- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter turbo-petrol. The petrol mill makes 113hp/144Nm, while the turbo-petrol and the diesel motors churn out 138hp/242Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively. The engines come mated to a 6-speed manual/IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, for handling transmission duties.

Information What about the pricing?