In a thumping achievement for Maruti Suzuki, the carmaker has sold more than 5.5 lakh units of its Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV in India since its launch in March 2016. Notably, the BS6-compliant version of the car, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and unveiled seven months back, accounts for over 32,000 retailed units. Here are more details.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza offers a sporty design, featuring a chrome-finished grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet, a silvered skid plate, and an all-LED lighting setup. The sub-compact SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The car has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a length of 3,995mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The car packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options, including Bluetooth. There are twin airbags, ABD with EBD, engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The mill generates 104.7hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. Notably, the car delivers a fuel-efficiency of 18.76km/liter when paired to an automatic gearbox and 17.03km/liter when coupled with a manual transmission unit.

Information How much does it cost?