-
11 Oct 2020
#AutoBytes: These are the bestselling cars of September in India
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
-
Ahead of the festive season in India, almost every automaker is enjoying higher sales both in terms of monthly as well as year-on-year figures.
However, Maruti Suzuki exhibited complete dominance in the four-wheeler sales last month, with the top four positions being occupied by its Swift, Baleno, Alto, and WagonR models.
Here's our look at September's bestselling cars.
-
-
Car#1
Maruti Suzuki Alto: Price starts at Rs. 2.94 lakh
-
The Maruti Suzuki Alto sold 18,246 units in the month of September.
The car features a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, a huge trapezoidal air vent, and sleek adjustable headlights.
It has a dual-tone five-seater cabin with a central locking system and twin airbags for passengers' safety.
The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 796cc F8D petrol engine that makes 40.3hp/60Nm.
-
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price begins at Rs. 4.45 lakh
-
Around 17,581 units of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR were sold last month.
The car has a boxy design featuring a cascading grille, 14-inch wheels, and trapezoidal air dams.
Inside, there is a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery, a 7-inch infotainment unit, and dual-front airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 83hp of maximum power and 113Nm of torque.
-
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Priced upwards of Rs. 5.19 lakh
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift was September's bestselling car with 22,643 units being sold.
The vehicle has an eye-catching look featuring a cascading grille, LED headlights, and designer alloy wheels.
It has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, twin airbags for safety, and automatic climate control.
Under the hood, it runs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 83hp of maximum power and 113Nm of torque.
-
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Costs upwards of Rs. 5.63 lakh
-
In September, 19,433 units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno were sold.
The SUV sports a black grille with 3D detailing on it, elongated LED headlamps, and designer alloy wheels.
The car has a cabin with a touchscreen "SmartPlay Studio" infotainment console and dual airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 83hp and a peak torque of 113Nm.