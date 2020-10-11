Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 02:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
French automaker Renault is expected to introduce its brand-new Kiger SUV in India later this month.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. The spy shots reveal that the Kiger will feature a sleek grille, faux skid plates, LED headlamps, and a sporty-looking rear section.
Here's our roundup.
Like the 7-seater Triber, the upcoming Renault Kiger will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform.
It will feature a chrome-finished two-slat grille, split headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, wheel cladding, and sporty alloy wheels.
The rear section will feature C-shaped LED lamps, a black insert on the bumper, shark fin antenna, and a rear washer as well as wiper.
The Renault Kiger will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.0-liter petrol and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The former will make 72hp of power while the latter will deliver around 95hp. Both the motors will come with a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission.
The upcoming Renault Kiger will have a minimalist cabin with automatic climate control, angular AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will sport a "floating" 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
The pricing and availability details of the Kiger will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen later this month. As per reports, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.