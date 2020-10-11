French automaker Renault is expected to introduce its brand-new Kiger SUV in India later this month. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads. The spy shots reveal that the Kiger will feature a sleek grille, faux skid plates, LED headlamps, and a sporty-looking rear section. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault Kiger: At a glance

Like the 7-seater Triber, the upcoming Renault Kiger will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform. It will feature a chrome-finished two-slat grille, split headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, wheel cladding, and sporty alloy wheels. The rear section will feature C-shaped LED lamps, a black insert on the bumper, shark fin antenna, and a rear washer as well as wiper.

Information Power and performance

The Renault Kiger will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.0-liter petrol and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The former will make 72hp of power while the latter will deliver around 95hp. Both the motors will come with a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The upcoming Renault Kiger will have a minimalist cabin with automatic climate control, angular AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will sport a "floating" 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?