Aprilia has unveiled its RS 660 sports bike for the global markets. To recall, the motorcycle's production model was showcased at the 2019 EICMA and it was supposed to be launched in April. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, it comes in three colors, gets five riding modes, and is powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin engine.

Design Aprilia RS 660: At a glance

The Aprilia RS 660 borrows styling cues from the RSV4 model and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a split-headlight setup, a stepped-up seat, sloping fuel tank with extensions, and designer body graphics. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on red-rimmed alloy wheels. It comes in three colors- Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 659cc, parallel-twin, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that generates 100hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill comes paired to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) transmission gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia RS 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with wheelie, traction, and cruise control. It also gets five riding modes- Commute, Individual, Dynamic, Challenge, and Time Attack. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm Kayaba inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit with adjustable counter spring on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?